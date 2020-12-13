Michele “Shelly” M. Chapman

1955—2020

Michele M. “Shelly” Chapman, age 65 of Racine passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Shelly was born in Milwaukee on November 9, 1955 a daughter of Ervin and Luella (nee: Fochs) Ottelien.

On August 2, 1975 at St. Rita Catholic Church in Racine she was united in marriage to Warren C. Chapman.

Shelly was employed in Labor, and Management for over twenty years with Target and because of illness, retired from her retail career with TJ Max where she had been employed for over 10 years.

Her joys in life included her children, and grandchildren, being up north, taking pictures of wildlife, riding her four-wheeler and long walks. Shelly was also a member of the St. Sebastian Catholic Church. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandma.

Survivors include her husband Warren; her mother Luella Ottelien; her three children, Jessica (Gary Jr.) Anders, Sara (James) Svendsen, and Chad (Alyssa) Chapman; her grandchildren, Nicholas and Cassidy Anders, Chad and Ivona Chapman, Joseph Langenfeld, Jordan Perkins, Maddison, Savannah and James Svendsen Jr., and her siblings, Terry (Terri) Ottelien, Catie Melnik, Greg (Barb) Ottelien, and Mike (Jean) Ottelien.