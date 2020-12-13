Michele “Shelly” M. Chapman

1955—2020
Michele M. “Shelly” Chapman, age 65 of Racine passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Shelly was born in Milwaukee on November 9, 1955 a daughter of Ervin and Luella (nee: Fochs) Ottelien.
On August 2, 1975 at St. Rita Catholic Church in Racine she was united in marriage to Warren C. Chapman.
Shelly was employed in Labor, and Management for over twenty years with Target and because of illness, retired from her retail career with TJ Max where she had been employed for over 10 years.
Her joys in life included her children, and grandchildren, being up north, taking pictures of wildlife, riding her four-wheeler and long walks. Shelly was also a member of the St. Sebastian Catholic Church. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandma.
Survivors include her husband Warren; her mother Luella Ottelien; her three children, Jessica (Gary Jr.) Anders, Sara (James) Svendsen, and Chad (Alyssa) Chapman; her grandchildren, Nicholas and Cassidy Anders, Chad and Ivona Chapman, Joseph Langenfeld, Jordan Perkins, Maddison, Savannah and James Svendsen Jr., and her siblings, Terry (Terri) Ottelien, Catie Melnik, Greg (Barb) Ottelien, and Mike (Jean) Ottelien.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral services will be held for immediate family on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 12:00 O’clock Noon at the Draeger- Langendorf funeral Home. All are invited to view Shelly’s services via livestream by visiting her obituary on the funeral home website. (www.draeger-langendorf.com) Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial remembrances to St. Joseph Indian School, 1301 Main St., Chamberlain, SD be considered.
