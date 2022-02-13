 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michele Raye O'Connor

RACINE – Michele Raye O'Connor, 52, passed away at Froedtert South in Kenosha on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Funeral services for Michele will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 614 Main Street, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. A private family interment will take place at Mound Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for a visitation at the church on Thursday afternoon from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, (JDRF). A complete obituary will appear on the funeral home website once available.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

