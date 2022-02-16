April 25, 1969 - Feb. 8, 2022
RACINE – Michele Raye O'Connor, 52, passed away at Froedtert South in Kenosha on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Michele was born in Lake Forest, IL on April 25, 1969, to the late John M. and Sandra Lee (nee, Johnson) Boerman. She met the love of her life Timothy O'Connor while in high school in Antioch, IL, and were married, celebrating 35 years of marriage. Michele loved music, especially Elvis and the Beatles. Michele was a very tender, loving soul to any person (or animal) that had the pleasure to be in her company. Her indomitable spirit carried her through many adversities. She was a fighter. A survivor. A cat with nine lives. Michele continues to be an inspiration to even those who didn't know her well. A reminder that every day is a gift, even the most difficult days.
Survivors include her husband, Timothy O'Connor; children: Amanda (Jason Steinborn) O'Connor, Mary Kathleen O'Connor and John Brenan James O'Connor; grandchildren: Shawn O'onnor McCain, Desmond Cavanaugh O'Connor and Jackson Harland O'Connor, and her mother, Linda Boerman. Michele is also survived by her sisters and brother: Beth (Ryan) Repta, John Michael (Erin) Boerman and Mary Christine (Grey) Hansen, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services for Michele will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 614 Main Street, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. A private family interment will take place at Mound Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for a visitation at the church on Thursday afternoon from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, (JDRF).
