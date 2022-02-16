Michele Raye O'Connor

Michele was born in Lake Forest, IL on April 25, 1969, to the late John M. and Sandra Lee (nee, Johnson) Boerman. She met the love of her life Timothy O'Connor while in high school in Antioch, IL, and were married, celebrating 35 years of marriage. Michele loved music, especially Elvis and the Beatles. Michele was a very tender, loving soul to any person (or animal) that had the pleasure to be in her company. Her indomitable spirit carried her through many adversities. She was a fighter. A survivor. A cat with nine lives. Michele continues to be an inspiration to even those who didn't know her well. A reminder that every day is a gift, even the most difficult days.