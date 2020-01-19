Michele M. Bertelsen

Michele attended St. Catherine's High School and graduated Class of 1988. Michele attended UW-Parkside where she learned her trade and became a respected radiographer. Michele worked for 18 years at Aurora Healthcare in Lake Geneva as a radiographer and before that at All Saints Medical Clinic in Racine. Michele was the kindest person you could ever meet. She would give you the shirt off her back. She helped more people that anyone really knows about. Michele loved animals and had several rescue dogs and cats over the years. She was a devoted aunt, and foster parent. Michele also loved the Brewers, Packers, Bucks, and the Minnesota Wild (Hockey) teams.