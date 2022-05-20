 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michele Ann Nowak "Mickey"

June 2, 1942 – May 12, 2022

RACINE - Michele "Mickey" Nowak, 79, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A celebration of Mickey's life will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Calvary Memorial Church, 4001 Washington Avenue, with Rev. Patrick Faulk officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see Sunday's newspaper or the funeral home website for the full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf

Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

