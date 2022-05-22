Michele Ann Nowak 'Mickey'

June 2, 1942 – May 12, 2022

RACINE—Michele “Mickey” Nowak, 79, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, May 12, 2022. She was born in Racine on June 2, 1942, daughter of the late Donald and Alice (nee: Best) LaMeer.

Mickey was united in marriage to the love of her life, Edgar John Nowak, on June 22, 1968. Edgar preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 2014.

Mickey was an active member of Calvary Memorial Church. She enjoyed women’s bible study and working in the nursery. Mickey also had a sweet tooth and loved baking “goodies” for her family. She loved her family tremendously, especially her grandchildren.

Mickey leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Don Nowak of Mt. Pleasant, Dianne Nuss of Racine, Denise (Geoff) Morine of Granville, IL; former son-in-law, Charles “Chip” Nuss; dear grandchildren: Jacob Nuss, Jessica Nuss; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and church family too numerous to mention.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, 4:00—6:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A celebration of Mickey’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Calvary Memorial Church, 4001 Washington Ave., with Rev. Patrick Faulk officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank you” to our cousin, Kelli Beaton, for all the special care she provided for mom. A special “Thank You” also to ICU nurse, Stephanie; 4th floor nurse, Reyna; and Amanda from Compassus Hospice for going above and beyond in the care of our mother.

