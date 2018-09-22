Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Michael W. Plantamura Jr.

July 2, 1944—September 13, 2018

UNION GROVE—Michael W. Plantamura Jr., 74, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 13, 2018 with his loving family at his side.

His funeral service, with full military honors, will be held in the funeral home on Monday, September 24th, at 6:00 p.m., with Dan Petersen officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on Tuesday, September 25th, at 10:00 a.m. (please meet at the cemetery).

The family has suggested memorials to St. Jude’s Hospital.

