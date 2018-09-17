Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Michael W. Plantamura Jr.

UNION GROVE—Michael W. Plantamura Jr., 74, passed away in Ascension-All Saints, on Thursday, September 13, 2018, with his loving family at his side.

His funeral service, with full military honors, will be held in the funeral home on Monday, September 24th, ONE WEEK FROM TODAY, at 6:00 p.m., with Dan Petersen officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on Tuesday, September 25th, at 10:00 a.m. (please meet at the cemetery). Please see Wednesday’s paper for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

