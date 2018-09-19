July 2, 1944—September 13, 2018
UNION GROVE—Michael W. Plantamura Jr., 74, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 13, 2018 with his loving family at his side.
Michael was born in Bridgeport, CT on July 2, 1944, the son of the late Michael and Marie (nee: Natoli) Plantamura Sr.
Michael loved his country and proudly served with the U.S Navy during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Barbara Stepp on December 9, 1995 at Grace Church. The two most important things in his life were his faith and family. He had a special place in his heart for each of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We thank God for the wonderful blessing of his life.
He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Barbara, his children Marie (Michael “Shorty”) Govas of Waukesha, Michelle (Glen) Lazansky of Johnsburg, IL, Lisa (Joe) Clark of Kansas City, MO, Ann Marie O’Connor of Florida; eight grandchildren, Billy, Christina, Chad, Ryan, Jessica, John, Raymond, and Samantha; two brothers, Chris (Irene) Plantamura of Stratford, CT and John Plantamura of Westport, CT. Michael is also survived by brothers-in-law Jim (Marsha) Stepp, Grant (Pamela)Stepp, Chris (Debra) Stepp, Paul (Cathy) Stepp, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law Vernon and Frances Stepp and two brothers William and Christopher Joseph.
Michael was a sales manager at Radyne Corporation before retiring after 26 years. He was also the event director at Great Lakes Dragway for 20 years.
Michael was passionate about bible studies, model railroading, travel, music, the Packers and Brewers. He was a member of Roma Lodge, volunteering weekly especially calling bingo.
His funeral service, with full military honors, will be held in the funeral home on Monday, September 24th, at 6:00 p.m., with Dan Petersen officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on Tuesday, September 25th, at 10:00 a.m. (please meet at the cemetery).
The family has suggested memorials to St. Jude’s Hospital.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
