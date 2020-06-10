× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 24, 1966—June 3, 2020

RACINE—Michael W. Hansen, age 53, left this world unexpectedly on Wednesday June 3, 2020 following a tragic bicycle accident. Michael was born in Racine on November 24, 1966, cherished son of Donald and Mary (nee: Weyker) Hansen, the eldest of four children.

Mike graduated from Horlick High School “Class of 1984,” and from UW-Parkside with a degree in Business Administration & Personnel Management. On June 5, 1999, he married the love of his life, Beverly Bruss. Mike was a claims manager with West Bend Mutual Insurance, and previously had been employed with American Family Insurance for many years. In his spare time, Mike enjoyed skiing in Colorado with family, riding his motorcycle and bicycle, and playing in his golf league. He was thoughtful, patient, humorous, and witty, always willing to help friends and family.

Mike was a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He will be dearly missed by his wife of twenty one years, Beverly; mother, Mary Hansen; sisters, Diane (Shane) Ballard, Ruth (Andre) Mazur, all of CO; brother, Joe Hansen of Racine; in-laws, Barbara Tice (fiancé, Jeff Anderson), Robert (Susan Chase) Bruss, Mary (Ken) Brown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his canine companion, Lex. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Donald Hansen.