Michael T. McDermott

Oct. 7, 1947 - July 11, 2022

RACINE - Surrounded by his family, Michael Thomas McDermott, "Big Mike", age 74, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Chicago, IL, October 7, 1947, son of Gordon and Virginia (Nee: Rogers) McDermott.

Mike graduated from St. Catherine's High School, "Class of 1965" and went on study at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. It was at Whitewater that he met the love of his life, Susan Jean Pilichowski. Mike was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Military Police from 1967 – 1969, stationed in Germany. On August 18, 1973, at Holy Rosary Church in Milwaukee, Mike and Sue were united in marriage, and they were later blessed with two sons, Ryan and Rory.

Mike worked for Thomas Supply Company for over 30 years, retiring in 2005 as owner and president. Not one to stay idle, Mike went into partnership owning Henry and Wanda's Bar & Restaurant and then worked as an associate with the Meredith family funeral business. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. When his sons were at St. Joseph's School, where his wife also taught Kindergarten, Mike volunteered serving as President of the Home & School Association and the Athletic Association. He coached both of his son's basketball teams from 5th to 8th grade and he ran the St. Joseph's Guide Star Classic basketball tournament.

From his days in the halls to his time in the stands, St. Catherine's High School held a special place in Mike's heart for over six decades. He was heavily involved in St. Catherine's Angels athletics, volunteering as a member of the Athletic Association. Along with a group of his fellow 1965 alumni, Mike planned multiple class reunions throughout the years. He loved sports and was a loyal fan of his Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, and Packers. Mike was also a naturally gifted golfer with a silky-smooth swing who was a former member of Racine County Club.

Big Mike will be remembered for being a larger-than-life kind of guy. He will be missed by a broad audience who are now applauding a life well lived. Above all, he treasured the time spent with family and friends, something he lost due to his illness the past few years. Mike was a devoted husband and father who will never be forgotten by all those who loved him dearly.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Sue; sons: Ryan McDermott, Rory (Amy) McDermott; siblings: Mick McDermott, Colleen Urquhart, Patty (Rob) Moore, Brian (Patty) Thomas; in-laws, Donna (Lee) Wojcik; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon; mother, Virginia Thomas; and brother-in-law, Glen Urquhart.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 12:00 PM noon, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St. with Fr. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10:30 AM until 11:45 AM. Those attending are asked to wear masks. Private interment with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Memorial Cemetery on a future date.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Mullane for his continued care, support and guidance these past years.

