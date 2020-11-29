1955 – 2020
Michael Schmidt, age 65, a resident of Kenosha, died November 22nd, 2020 peacefully in the comfort of his life partner Susan Keul.
Born in Frankfurt, Germany on April 14th, 1955, he was the son of the late Walter and Elsbeth Schmidt.
He came to the United States as a child and was educated in the schools of Kenosha. He was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School, after which time he worked as a steel fabricator. His life career was at Peter Pirsch, Putzmeister, Martin Peterson and retired from Allied Welding Inc.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Chris Schmidt.
Michael was a hard worker with a wonderful sense of humor. He was especially close to his friends and family. Michael will be remembered as a great carpenter and as a true friend.
A private service was held in his honor.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.