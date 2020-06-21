× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 15, 1959—June 11, 2020

Michael Rule, age 61, of Whitewater, WI was both a man of nature and force of nature, who lost his battle with ALS on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Mike was born on March 15, 1959 to Donald and Frances Rule in Chicago, IL. He was raised in Racine, WI and graduated from J.I. Case High School. Mike attended Winona State University and later earned his M.A. in Recreation Administration from Washington State University.

Mike’s passion in life was the outdoors, which garnered him the nickname “Mountain Mike.” He spent most of his career at Phantom Lake YMCA Camp in Mukwonago, WI where his gentle leadership influenced the lives of campers and staffers for decades. In the 70’s he was a counselor and Tripping Director, in the 80’s he was the Program Director and in the 90’s he became the Camp Director and Associate Director. He was also the Camp Director at Bluff Lake YMCA Camp in Big Bear, CA and YMCA Camp Benson in Mount Carroll, IL. Mike later returned to Phantom Lake as Executive Director and finished his career at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.