Michael Robert Hovorka, born October 22, 2020, received his wings to heaven on Thursday November 26, 2020. Michael is survived by his parents, Kristen Hanson and Joshua (Angela) Hovorka; brothers, Joshua John Hovorka II and Maximus Allen Hovorka; grandparents, Michael and Mary Hanson, Robert and Norma Hovorka, Michele Cleveland; many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Hanson,