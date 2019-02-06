Michael R. Villalpando
October 11, 1946 — January 9, 2019
Michael R. Villalpando, age 72, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019 unexpectedly at his home in Ayase-shi, Kanagawa, Japan.
He was born in Racine, October 11, 1946, son of the late Benjamin and Helen (Nee: Miller) Villalpando.
Following graduation from Washington Park High School, Mike proudly served in the U.S Navy for over 28 years. He was united in marriage to Rita in Sturtevant, Wisconsin, and they relocated to Japan. Mike was an accomplished mechanic and loved rebuilding vehicles like his Jeep. He was also an avid photographer. In his leisure time he was fond of building and flying remote control airplanes. When Mike was home in Sturtevant, he enjoyed spending time at the Airport and JQ Foxes fraternizing with people he grew up with.
He is survived by his wife Rita, his children, Rebecca Villalpando of Gulf Breeze, FL, Michelle Villalpando of Norfolk, VA, Helen (John) Fields of Pensacola, FL, Michael Villalpando of Green Bay, WI, Catalina Villalpando currently serving in the Air Force in South Korea, and step-daughter Tamami Tao of Singapore. Mike also had 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers, Pat (Rho) Villalpando of Holcombe, WI, and Benny Villalpando of Phoenix, AZ; his sisters Jean Micech of Racine, WI, Rebecca (John) Borup of Chetek, WI, and Cookie (Robert) Niemiec of Sturtevant, WI; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, Mike was also preceded in death by his wife Yoshi, his step-son Jun Tao, and his brothers, Jerry, Gary, and Kenny.
Mike's funeral services were held in Japan. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday February 16, 2019 at the Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant, WI, at 4:00 p.m. The Family extends an invitation to all family and friends to share some time remembering his life in Mike's memory.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
