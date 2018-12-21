July 29, 1972—December 18, 2018
RACINE—Michael R. Straka, age 46, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, December 18, 2018.
He was born in Hinsdale, IL, July 29, 1972, son of the late Robert and Mary Lou (Nee: Hruby) Straka.
Mike was a graduate of J.I. Case High School. On September 17, 2016, he was united in marriage to Lori Lee Andersen at St. Lucy Catholic Church where he was a member and Vice President of the Home and School Program. A tireless worker, Mike worked with his family at Fish Window Cleaning and made many friendships bartending at Wells Bros., Buca’s, and at the Racine Yacht Club. In his spare time he enjoyed socializing and entertaining his family and friends, sports, Chicago Bears, Fantasy Football, and Elvis. He will be best remembered for his love and dedication to his family, especially his date nights with his daughter Ava.
Mike will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Lori; his children, Ava and Evan; brothers and sisters, Wally Chmielewski, Beverly Straka-Chmielewski, Edward Straka, Marilyn Straka-Holl (Greg), Christopher (Charlyne) Straka; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James (Bobbi) Jordan, brother-in-law, Zach (Ruizhi) Jordan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Christine.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 23, 2018 at the funeral home from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Javier Guative officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for an education fund to be established for his children have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
