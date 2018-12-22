July 29, 1972—December 18, 2018
Michael R. Starka
RACINE—passed away unexpectedly on December 18th. He is survived by his wife, Lori Anderson, Children, Kaitlyn Straka, Rebecca Straka, Matthew Straka, Kylee Straka, Ava Straka, and Stepson Evan. His brothers and sisters, Walter Chmielewski, Beverly Straka-Chmielewski, Edward Chmielewski, Marilyn Straka-Holl “Gregory Holl”, and Christopher Straka “Charlyne Straka”. His nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Walter, Christopher, Jessica, Amanda, Stephanie, Steven, Anton, Helana, Maria, Megan, and Robert. His grandchildren Carson, Addyson-Mae, and Avery. Also, Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and a lot of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Lou Straka, and his little sister, Christine. Mike was a very hard worker, working 3 jobs, at Fish Window Cleaning, Buca’s Bar and Wells brothers pizza. He was a devoted father and the best father. He loved the Chicago Bears and Fantasy Football and Listening to Elvis. Services at Marsh Merideth on Sunday at 11 am.
