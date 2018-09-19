Michael R. Leger

April 8, 1970—September 14, 2018
RACINE – Michael Robert Leger, 48, received the promise of eternal life on Friday, September 14, 2018.
He was born in Racine on April 8, 1970, son of Robert and Joan (Née: Vyvyan) Leger.
Mike truly loved life. From gathering with family and friends or just spending time with his dog. He was so proud of his 1968 Camaro and loved going to car shows in it. He enjoyed deer hunting in Gillette with his friends and riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle. “It’s not who lives longest, it’s who lives the most,” Mike would say growing up.
Mike leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Amber Leger; the love of his life, Joi Brill; her children, Regina (Lydon Miniter) Wandrey, Rebecca Wandrey, Taylor Brill, Christian Brill; like a son, Gary Schutten; granddaughter, Scarlett Leger, Olivia Schober; parents, Bob and Joan Leger; sister, Jill (Leger) Collins; brother, Nathan (Roxy) Leger; niece, Sarah Leger; nephews, Jon Leger, Ben Leger; faithful canine companion, Lilly Rose; other relatives, and many, many dear friends too numerous to mention.
A memorial celebration of Mike’s life will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018, 11:00am, at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Road, with Rev. Krista Zimmerman officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30am until the time of the service. Memorials have been suggested to the family.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Mt. Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
