OSHKOSH - Michael R. Hagar, age 79, passed away at ThedaCare Reginal Medical Center-Neenah, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was born to the late Clifford and Betty (Johnson) Hagar on December 29, 1942, in Racine, WI. After graduating high school, Michael joined the United States Air Force in 1960. He would later transfer into the Navy in 1972 where he stayed until his retirement at the rank of Master Chief. He married Susan Kroll in the late 1970's and they were together until her passing. Michael was a collector, and had a wide range of things he collected, from coins to model trains and model cars that he built, as well as DVD's he would borrow out to his friends.