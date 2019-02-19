Michael P. Johann Sr.

March 28, 1960—February 15, 2019
Michael Johann Sr., 58, of Racine passed away on Friday February 15, 2019 at his home.
Michael was born on March 28, 1960 in Racine, the son of the late James & Barbara (Hansen) Johann. He was educated in the schools of Racine. Michael married Tracey Larrabee on November 23, 1991 in La Crosse, WI. He was employed as a machine operator at Insinkerator for many years. Michael was a member of A & D Biker Ministries in Racine. His hobbies included motorcycle riding, working on cars, cooking, and loved being outside.
Survivors include his children, Jonathon Johann of Racine, Michael J. Johann; brother, Daniel P. Johann of Racine; grandchildren, Cameron Ballewske, Victoria Johann, Avya Johann, and Emma Johann. Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Tracey, his parents, and grandparents, Pete & Ruth Hansen.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 5-7:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 7:00PM. Burial Green Ridge Cemetery.
Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262)652-1943
