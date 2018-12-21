May 10, 1971—December 17, 2018
KANSASVILLE—Michael P. Flynn, age 47, passed away at his residence on December 17, 2018.
He was born on May 10, 1971 to parents Charles and Joan (nee. Phelps) Flynn.
Michael served as an Army Medic and was stationed in Panama. Following his military service, he worked for the Department of Corrections in Sturtevant, as a corrections officer. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed fishing and camping. Michael was also a Packers fan.
He is survived by his fiancé, Tracy Gallo; daughter, Carissa Flynn; father, Kelly Flynn and step-mother, Patricia; siblings, Steve Phelps, Cindy Phelps, Julie (Semler) Phelps, Joan Flynn, Pauline (George) Jannotte, Kelley Claas, and Karla (Clarence) Webster.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Joan.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, December 23, 2018 from 11 – 1pm. Memorial services and full military honors will follow. Private burial will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
