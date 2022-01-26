Michael P. Brinza

Mike was 1983 graduate of Horlick High School, attended College of St. Thomas and University of MN where he volunteered at the MN Raptor center and met the love of his life, Diane. They married in 1989 and raised three wonderful children. For most of his life he worked as a Meat Cutter/Manager at Kowalski’s and Marketplace Markets. He owned his own independent businesses, Brinza’s Meat Market and Brinza’s deer processing. Mike was passionate about hunting. (Deer, Turkey, other critters). He was also an avid runner, traveling the states running many full and half marathons. He enjoyed many hobbies some of which were metal detecting, gold panning, agate hunting and falconry. Mike undeniably loved everything he touched, including a love for Bourbon and Whiskey.