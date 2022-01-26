Feb. 1, 1965—Jan. 11, 2022
ELK RIVER, MN—Michael P. Brinza, age 56, Elk River, MN, formerly of Racine, WI, passed away January 11, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mike was 1983 graduate of Horlick High School, attended College of St. Thomas and University of MN where he volunteered at the MN Raptor center and met the love of his life, Diane. They married in 1989 and raised three wonderful children. For most of his life he worked as a Meat Cutter/Manager at Kowalski’s and Marketplace Markets. He owned his own independent businesses, Brinza’s Meat Market and Brinza’s deer processing. Mike was passionate about hunting. (Deer, Turkey, other critters). He was also an avid runner, traveling the states running many full and half marathons. He enjoyed many hobbies some of which were metal detecting, gold panning, agate hunting and falconry. Mike undeniably loved everything he touched, including a love for Bourbon and Whiskey.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; children: Eric (Kate), Emily (Matthew) and Katelyn; parents: Joseph and Elizabeth; siblings: David (Sally), Joseph (Kathie), Mary (Robert), Robert (Wendy), Susan (Ron) along with many nieces and nephews.
A celebration will take place to honor his life on February 4, 2022 at Assembly of God, 16591 Duck Lake Tr., Eden Prairie, MN. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charities in honor of Mike.