Michael O. Lawson (Brooks)

March 14, 1953—August 27, 2018

Michael Lawson passed away on Aug. 27, 2018. Michael is survived by 5 brothers, 3 sisters, and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Lee, his brothers John (Judo) Adams, Ernie Adams & his sister Regina Lee.

