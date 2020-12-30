 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael 'Mike' Richard Udulutch
0 comments

Michael 'Mike' Richard Udulutch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael "Mike" Richard Udulutch

April 22, 1959—December 06, 2020

Suffolk, VA- Michael “Mike” Richard Udulutch, 61, formerly of Racine, passed away on December 6, 2020 after a courageous 20 year battle with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency. Mike was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 22, 1959 to the late Richard J. Udulutch and the late Loretta (Phillips) Peters. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was proceeded in death by a brother, Robert James Udulutch who died at birth and his uncles: Fr. Irvin Udulutsch, Fr. Robert Udulutsch, Tom Udulutch who were instrumental in his education.

Mike attended St. Rita’s, North Park Elementary, Jerstad Junior High, St. Lawrence Seminary, St. Catherine’s, and J.I. Case High Schools. He served in the Air Force, where he distinguished himself in the Strategic Air Command.

For many years Mike was a popular bartender at several restaurants around Racine, including Gatsby’s, Ensenada’s, and The Dock’s where he met his future wife, Linda. He then worked at Bosch, J.I. Case, and J.M. Grimstad as an account manager.

Mike was united in marriage to Linda Kennedy Hornickel on April 16, 1994.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda, daughters Tracy (Mike) Magro and Kristi Hornickel, granddaughter Lila Kate Magro, son Richard Nielsen, sisters Patricia (Richard) Otto of Falling Waters, West Virginia, Mary (Jay) Honeck of Ingleside, Texas, brothers Robert (Allison) Udulutch of Pembroke, Massachusetts and James Udulutch of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his dear friends.

Mike and Linda recently moved to Carrollton, Virginia to be closer to their daughter Tracy and son- in-law Mike, and beautiful granddaughter Lila Kate, who he adored. While in Wisconsin Mike enjoyed riding his motorcycle, watching the Packers and Badgers football, and taking frequent trips to Jamaica with Linda. They considered the island their second home.

The family would like to thank Dr. Johnson, Dr. Nair, Nurses Carolyn, Rita, Joni, and a host of wonderful neighbors.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to NORD at www.rarediseases.org for the benefit of those with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency. Donations may also be made in Mike’s memorial to the trust fund of his beloved granddaughter, Lila Kate Magro.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Racine, Wisconsin. Condolences may be offered at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News