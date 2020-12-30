April 22, 1959—December 06, 2020

Suffolk, VA- Michael “Mike” Richard Udulutch, 61, formerly of Racine, passed away on December 6, 2020 after a courageous 20 year battle with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency. Mike was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 22, 1959 to the late Richard J. Udulutch and the late Loretta (Phillips) Peters. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was proceeded in death by a brother, Robert James Udulutch who died at birth and his uncles: Fr. Irvin Udulutsch, Fr. Robert Udulutsch, Tom Udulutch who were instrumental in his education.

Mike attended St. Rita’s, North Park Elementary, Jerstad Junior High, St. Lawrence Seminary, St. Catherine’s, and J.I. Case High Schools. He served in the Air Force, where he distinguished himself in the Strategic Air Command.

For many years Mike was a popular bartender at several restaurants around Racine, including Gatsby’s, Ensenada’s, and The Dock’s where he met his future wife, Linda. He then worked at Bosch, J.I. Case, and J.M. Grimstad as an account manager.

Mike was united in marriage to Linda Kennedy Hornickel on April 16, 1994.