RACINE—Michael (Mike) Peter Sucharda, 75, passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2022. He was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by his wife, Beth; son, Michael John (Maggie) Sucharda; daughter, Amanda (Pete) Ignasiak; granddaughter, Claire Ignasiak; sister, Sue Anne (Paul) Schroeder; and brother, Richard (Susan) Sucharda. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert (Bob); and his mother, Alma Sucharda. A private celebration of life is scheduled. A memorial in his name will be established at a later date. Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.