Sept. 13, 1967—May 19, 2023

MILWAUKEE—It is with profound sadness that the Oteman family announces the passing of their beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, godfather and friend, Michael (Mike) Oteman, who died after complications from pneumonia and lung cancer on May 19, 2023 in Milwaukee, WI at the age of 55. Mike was born to his parents George and Mary Lou, and grew up in Racine with his three siblings: Jane, Jenny, and Dave. He attended St. Rita’s elementary school and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. Mike met the love of his life, Margaret Fralich while attending St. Catherine’s. He and Margaret both graduated from Marquette University in the class of 1989. They settled in a home near Lake Park and Mike was proud to be a devoted “East Sider”.

After graduation from Marquette, Mike initially worked as a CPA in public accounting, then joined his father at GCO Sales as a manufacturer’s representative for over 30 years. Mike was an active participant in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program of Milwaukee for over 10 years. He coached youth basketball and he had a passion to “fix everything”. He was always willing to help a friend or family member with a pesky yard, motor or household problem. When not working, Mike enjoyed being outdoors, and found the perfect spot on Turtle Lake in Wautoma for his favorite activities including hiking, fishing, bee keeping, and tree farming. Mike and Margaret felt incredibly blessed by their groups of friends. Whether starting years ago with co-ed football, dining club, or tennis, Mike built lasting relationships and enjoyed hiking, traveling, scuba-diving, and hanging out with truly amazing people. “Uncle Mike” was a stalwart among his many nieces and nephews. Mike was always eager to cheer at that big game, awards ceremony, theater performance, or other event and was very proud of his nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Mike is survived by his wife, Margaret Oteman nee Fralich; his parents: George Oteman and Mary Lou Oteman nee Huennekens; his brother, Dave (Carolyn) Oteman; his sisters: Jane (John) Batten and Jenny (Art) Kronert, his sister-in-law, Ann (Bob) Johnson nee Fralich, and his many beloved nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Rosary Church (2011 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202). Donations may be made in Mike’s memory to Milwaukee Public Television (https://www.milwaukeepbs.org/), Lake Park Friends (https://lakeparkfriends.org/donate/), and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee (https://donate.bbbsmilwaukee.org/page/13435/donate/1).