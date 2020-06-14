Michael “Mike” J. Haumersen

Mike was born in Racine on August 16, 1963 to James & Janet (nee: Bristow) Haumersen. A 1982 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, he faithfully enlisted with the United States Marine Corps. On May 25, 1991 in Pentecost Lutheran Church, Mike was united in marriage with the love of his life, Mia (nee: Dzioba).

Following in the footsteps of his dad and grandfather, who owned & operated J.H. Haumersen & Sons Brick, Mike was employed in the hardscape supply business as a sales executive for his entire career. He was a proud member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Mike was never really into organized clubs or groups … he was more into individual relationships. Nicknamed by his family as “Mayor”, he never forgot a name or face which led him to establish many, many valued friendships over the years. Mike had the gift for de-escalating difficult situations and keeping peace amongst family & friends. Easy to please, Mike was happiest while sitting around a campfire with all of his loved ones.