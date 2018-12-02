May 26, 1954—November 27, 2018
LAKE DELTON—Michael “Mike” Henry Bittis, age 64, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at The UW-Health Hospital in Madison, WI.
He was born on May 26, 1954 in Zion, Illinois, to the late Stanley and Dorothy (nee: Jellings) Bittis. He graduated in 1972 from Tremper High School, in Kenosha, WI and started working at Chrysler Motors, as a fork-lift driver for thirty years, until his early retirement at 49 years of age. Mike then moved to Lake Delton/Wisconsin Dells area to be close to his parents and to enjoy the great fishing and hunting in “Gods Country’ as he called it. In 1979 he married his former wife, Marianne Anderson and they had two children, Michael J. Bittis Jr. and Marcelle M. (nee: Bittis) Mata. His passions were fishing, hunting, watching Packer football games on TV, Nascar races and most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren. He recently mentioned going ice fishing once he was out of the hospital. Mike is survived by his two children; his seven grandchildren; his brother, David Bittis; nephew, Corey Bittis; niece, Qiana Riley as well as many other relatives and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Keith Bittis and his sister, Sharon Riley. Special thank you to Mike’s Nurses Maureen “Mo’ on the Oncology unit and Joe in the ICU at UW Health, and the team of doctors for the exceptional care they provided. A Celebration Services will be held at 11am on Saturday December 8, 2018 in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 10:00am until the time of service.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.