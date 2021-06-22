Michael 'Mike' Alexander Miller

FRANKLIN—Michael Alexander “Mike” Miller, age 39, of Franklin, WI, formerly of Racine was called Home by his Loving, Lord and Savior and completed his earthly journey following a 22 month courageous battle with a rare form of lung cancer caused by the ALK gene mutation. Mike was born July 1, 1981 in Simcoe, Ontario, Canada, and is the son of Harold and Marilynn (nee Richardson) Miller.

Mike graduated from Racine Lutheran High School and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Mike was a dedicated employee for the past 18 years at Northwestern Mutual and most recently held the position of Senior Business Analyst. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Mike’s lifelong passion was attending all levels of hockey games throughout North America. His favorite teams were the Chicago Blackhawks and the Wisconsin Badgers. He had season tickets for the Badgers and might as well have had for the “Hawks” for all the time he spent at the United Center.

Surviving are his loving and devoted parents, Harold and Marilynn; his sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Melissa Miller, and her husband Max McNally, of Durham, NC; his uncle Len (Wendy) Miller, of Collingwood, Ontario Canada. Mike is also survived by a host of relatives in Canada and numerous friends and co-workers here in Wisconsin.