December 11, 1942—Oct 9th, 2018
MOUNT PLEASANT (LAKE PARK)—Michael “Mick” W. Chizek Sr., 75, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct 9th, 2018.
A lifetime resident of Lake Park in Mount Pleasant, Mick was born in Racine, on December 11, 1942, to the late John and Helen (nee: Hudak) Chizek. On July 1, 1961, in St. Edward Catholic Church, he was united in marriage, to the love of his life, Patricia C. Malko, who preceded him in death on March 5, 2010.
Mick and his family owned and operated Precision Positioning Devices. Prior to that, he had been employed by Hubbell Corp, Dumore Corp., and GearMaster. He graduated from Marquette University with an Engineering Degree. He was a member of the Mount Pleasant (Lake Park) volunteer fire department. He was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and St. Richard Catholic Church. Among his interests, he enjoyed golfing, poker club, many casinos and travelling with his beloved wife. Mick mostly enjoyed the time spent with his family and friends at the cabin on Legend Lake in Keshena. Above all, he loved and cherished being Grandpa to his many grandchildren.
Surviving are his children, Jackie (Paul) Micech, Michael W. Chizek Jr., who was Mick’s loving caregiver for the past several months, Jeff (Molly) Chizek, Cheryl (Jamie) Hansche, and Linda Chizek; grandchildren Kelsey, Madison, Jensen, and Mckenna Micech; McKyla Chizek; Andrew Applegate (Miranda Johnson) and Mitchell Chizek; Jonathan (Kayla Krueger), Bryce (Jenna Ayala), and Maguire Hansche; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gloria Chizek, Dan (Joyce) Malko, Connie (Jim) Peasley, Debbie (Dale) Stich, Diane (Stan) Pawlowski, Deborah Malko, and Bob Malsack; Aunt Jean Fliess; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, too many to mention. He will be greatly missed by all. In addition to his parents and devoted wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Chizek, and John “Chick” Chizek. Brothers-in-law Richard, Frank III and Bill Malko; John Fischer; sisters-in-law Becky Chizek, Marlene Wierzinski, Barb Malsack, Sandra Fischer and Marge Malko.
Funeral services will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 16th, at 7:00 p.m., with Rev. Ronald Gramza officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m., until the time of the service. Cremation will follow. An entombment committal service will take place on Wednesday, October 17th, at 12 O’clock noon in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.
A special note of thanks to Dr. Robert Gullberg and the Ascension Hospital, Home Health Care and Hospice Nursing Staff for the compassionate care and support extended to Mick during his illness. May God bless all of you!
