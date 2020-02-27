Michael Margosian
June 21, 1937—February 22, 2020

Mike was born in Racine to Harry and Marienne Margosian in the Milwaukee Avenue area.

He taught at Jerstad-Agerholm, where he met his wife Maureen and married in 1961. He transferred to Case High School where he taught social studies and from which he retired in 1992. Both moved to Weeki Wachee, Florida for a golfing retirement. He died at age 82. Survived by Maureen, daughter Margaret, son David and daughter-in-law Anne.

At his request, no memorial service will be held.

