June 21, 1937—February 22, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Mike was born in Racine to Harry and Marienne Margosian in the Milwaukee Avenue area.
He taught at Jerstad-Agerholm, where he met his wife Maureen and married in 1961. He transferred to Case High School where he taught social studies and from which he retired in 1992. Both moved to Weeki Wachee, Florida for a golfing retirement. He died at age 82. Survived by Maureen, daughter Margaret, son David and daughter-in-law Anne.
At his request, no memorial service will be held.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Margosian as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.