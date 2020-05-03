Michael M. Montalbano
Michael M. Montalbano

Michael M. Montalbano

Michael M. Montalbano, age 76, passed away peacefully after a seven-month fight with cancer on April 30, 2020.

A Celebration of Michael’s Life to be held at a future date. Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

