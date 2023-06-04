Feb. 17, 1953—May 28, 2023

Michael “Mike” Louis Milkie (70) passed away peacefully at his home in Richland Center, WI on May 28th. He was born February 17, 1953, in Racine, the son of the late Louis and Marion V. (Klinkhammer) Milkie.

Surviving are his wife, Carolyn, of Richland Center; sons: Nathan (Chris) of Kansas City, MO, and Matthew (Stacey) of Boscobel, WI; grandchildren: Elise Piper, of Carbondale, IL, PFC Louis Milkie, of Union Grove, and Evelyn Milkie, of Boscobel; sisters: Gloria (Dave) Zenner, of Sturtevant and Joyce (Brad) Richards of Green Valley, AZ, along with nieces and nephews, and lifelong friend, John Johnson of Mt. Pleasant.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Greater Richland Area Cancer Elimination (G.R.A.C.E.), American Kidney Foundation, or charity of your choosing.

The family would like to thank Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center, Tri-State Dialysis, and SSM Health Hospice for their compassion and care for Mike. www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com.