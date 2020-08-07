× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 24, 1957 – August 5, 2020

RACINE – Michael Lee Sparks, 63, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was born in Racine on June 24, 1957, the son of the late Harold and Ella (nee: Beckman) Sparks. Mike was a graduate of J.I. Case High School. In 1974, he proudly joined the United States Marine Corp, serving as Corporal until 1978. Mike was united in marriage to Kristi Young at Wustum Museum on August 3, 1985, recently celebrating their 35th anniversary.

He worked for Derse Exhibits as a warehouse manager for 22 years. Mike was a member of Castle Rock Boat Club. He enjoyed going to the cabin up north, fishing, and hunting. He loved his cats, but most of all, loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He will be missed by his wife, Kristi; daughter, Jessica (Matt) Kloskey, son, Timothy (Kristen) Sparks; grandchildren, Mason “Muscle Boy” and Nolan Kloskey, and Madelyn Sparks; siblings, Robert (Lynne) Sparks, Nancy Hendren, Susan (Charles) Kuiper, Sally Ackerman, Judy (Scott) Barrows, Marie (Lance) Buchta, and Wallace (Janie) Sparks; brother-in-law, James Pawlak; and best friend, John Larson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.