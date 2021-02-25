1963—2021

Michael Lee Bein, 57, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, passed away at his home February 15, 2021.

He was born April 9, 1963 in West Allis, WI, the son of Robert H. Bein and Jean Ann (Hawkins) Bein. Michael attended school in Racine, WI and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School with the class of 1981. He continued his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha, WI where he majored in Business and minored in Biology.

Michael’s career in culinary arts began in his youth—working at J.J.’s in Jacksonport, in Door County, WI for four summers. He was a manager for 24 McDonald’s restaurants in Atlanta, GA. Michael also worked the Lodge at Leathem Smith in Sturgeon Bay, WI and Mojo Rosa’s in Egg Harbor, WI. He worked as a Chef and shared his love through food and cooking for 39 years. Michael was a member of the Culinary Federation.