1963—2021
Michael Lee Bein, 57, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, passed away at his home February 15, 2021.
He was born April 9, 1963 in West Allis, WI, the son of Robert H. Bein and Jean Ann (Hawkins) Bein. Michael attended school in Racine, WI and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School with the class of 1981. He continued his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha, WI where he majored in Business and minored in Biology.
Michael’s career in culinary arts began in his youth—working at J.J.’s in Jacksonport, in Door County, WI for four summers. He was a manager for 24 McDonald’s restaurants in Atlanta, GA. Michael also worked the Lodge at Leathem Smith in Sturgeon Bay, WI and Mojo Rosa’s in Egg Harbor, WI. He worked as a Chef and shared his love through food and cooking for 39 years. Michael was a member of the Culinary Federation.
He was actively involved with Camp Anokijig in Plymouth, WI, and in recent years, welcomed church and area residents to the table for the Community Dinners at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Michael was cherished by his family, countless childhood friends, and everyone he met with his bigger-than-life personality. He truly enjoyed serving others. Michael was an avid auto racing fan and used to attend the races each week with his father, growing up. He also enjoyed flying kites.
Michael will be missed by his sisters, Robin Nakamatsu of Machesney Park, IL and Sandra (John) Kallis of Sussex, WI; brother, David (Kristy) Bein of Lawrenceville, GA; his beloved nieces and nephews, Ethan, Kyra, Paige, Dani, and Sam; his Uncle Stewart Cobleigh of Cypress, CA; cousins, Judy and Jerry; other relatives; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Nakamatsu; and other relatives.
Michael’s life will be honored with a memorial service at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay, WI in June of 2021-to be announced. He will be laid to rest in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo, WI.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for the Community Dinners (1756 Michigan St. Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 OR 920-743-7750), in Michael’s name.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Bein family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Michael may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
