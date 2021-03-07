Michael L. Fox

December 14, 1951—March 2, 2021

RACINE — Michael Lawrence Fox, age 69, of Racine, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was born in Racine, December 14, 1951, son of the late Lawrence “Jim” and Joan (nee: Rooney) Fox.

Mike proudly served in the U.S. Army stationed in Vietnam from 1969-1971. On January 29, 1977, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Linda A. Garbo. Mike worked in construction for 40 years retiring in 2012. He was a member of the Racine Yacht Club for 43 years and had served as commodore for a year. Mike served on the Racine Harbor Commission. He loved to golf, sail, and drink beer with his friends. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Linda; children, Sean (Grace) Fox, Abby Fox; grandson, Landon Bell; siblings, Anne Swanson, Jane Fox (Slim McGinn), Joe (Sandi) Fox, Kenny (Susie) Fox; brother-in-law, Gary (Dawn) Garbo; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Power; brothers-in-law, Charles Swanson, Dennis Garbo; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sam and Bernice Garbo; and a nephew, Matthew Garbo.