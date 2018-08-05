Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Michael L. Brinkman

February 7, 1939—August 3, 2018

RACINE—Michael L. Brinkman, age 79, passed away on Friday morning, August 3, 2018 at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

Michael was born in Madison on February 7, 1939, son of the late Calvin and Mildred (nee: Devine) Brinkman.

He graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1957”. On May 15, 1965, Mike was united in marriage to Peggy Ann Doughty at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was an insurance agent with Prudential for thirty years until he retired in 1994, and liked keeping busy helping at Lee’s Flower Shop for many years. He was a longtime dedicated member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. An excellent softball player, Mike loved all sports including the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and Bucks, but more than anything he loved to watch his sons and daughters play sports and perform in their different events, as well as partaking in Wednesday night drink club. Above all, he will be best remembered as a loving husband, father and awesome grandfather to his grandkids that he adored.

Mike will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Peggy; children, Tracy (Chris) Boscher, Jennifer (Tod) Herman, Susan (David) Kroes, Michael Brinkman; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jack Boscher, Matthew and Brenna Herman, Benjamin and Amanda Kroes, Cooper Brinkman; siblings, Mary Pat (Dave) Olson, Maureen Eisenman, John (Diane) Brinkman, Steven (Sue) Brinkman; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda (Vince) Angel, Carol Doughty, Renate Doughty; family friend, Carol Barr; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. In addition to his parents, Mike was also preceded in death by his son, Mark; brothers-in-law, Richard (Lu) O’Doughty, Jerry Doughty and Joseph Eisenman; and nephew, Jason Juneau.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday August 8, 2018, 6:00 p.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church have been suggested.

