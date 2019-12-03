Michael Joseph Kohn

April 23, 1959—November 28, 2019

Michael Kohn, age 60, of Allendale, MI went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Delores “Dee” Kohn.

He will be lovingly missed by his father, Homer (Rosemary) Kohn; siblings Kimberly (Loren) Walburg, and Naomi (Mike) Nyboer; nieces and nephews Laura (Brad) Gustafson, Justin (Heidi) Walburg, Jason Walburg, Collin, Shelby, Bryce, and Jarred Nyboer; great-nieces and nephews Addie, Charlotte, Marlowe Gustafson, and Ella and Colton Walburg; and many friends.

For 60 years Michael’s body had earthly limitations, BUT NO MORE! Mike is now with the Lord where he has inherited his eternal life. Michael traveled many miles over the years to facilities that cared for his every need: Shepherds Home in Union Grove, WI; Fort Sill, OK; Landstuhl, Germany; Career Industries in Racine, WI; and Life Circles in Holland, MI.