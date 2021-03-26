Michael John Lipp

Services will take place at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, March 29, 2021. Visitation will start at 9:00 AM and will end at 11:00 AM with a celebration of life to follow at 11:00 AM. Michael will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery on Douglas Avenue. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Michael’s visitation will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com. Memorials may be donated to Alzheimer’s Association, Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.