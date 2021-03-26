August 5, 1941 – March 23, 2021
RACINE—Michael John Lipp, 79, passed away peacefully with his beloved wife and children by his side at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Michael was born on August 5, 1941, to the late Edmund Lipp Sr. and Teresa (nee Wieczorek) Lipp. Shortly after graduating from St. Catherine’s in 1959, Michael enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1960 to 1964 and ranked E-6 before he left. Early in his life, Michael enjoyed trap shooting, traveling, especially on cruise ships, riding his motorcycle and his bike. He also enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping and fishing. He was a past member at St. Roses’ Church. On May 20, 1967 Michael was united in marriage to Carole (nee Garvens) at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waukesha and spent a loving 53 years together. He worked at Twin Disc as an electronics technician for 27 years before retiring in 2003. Michael was also a life member of American Legion and the NRA.
Left to cherish Michael’s memories is his wife, Carole (nee Garvens) Lipp; children: Jeffrey (Carrie) Lipp and Amanda (Brett) Cadman; grandchildren: Kyle, Riley, Emerson and Xander; sister-in-law: Dianne Lipp; brother-in-law: Ronald (Arlene) Garvens; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Michael is preceded in death by his brother, Edmund Lipp Jr.; and his sister, Sally (William) Thery.
Services will take place at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, March 29, 2021. Visitation will start at 9:00 AM and will end at 11:00 AM with a celebration of life to follow at 11:00 AM. Michael will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery on Douglas Avenue. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Michael’s visitation will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com. Memorials may be donated to Alzheimer’s Association, Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.
“The Lord bless you and keep you.” – Numbers 6:24-26
