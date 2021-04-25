Aug. 27, 1957—April 22, 2021

KENOSHA—Michael John Lewandowski, 63, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 22, 2021 at his residence. He was born on August 27, 1957 to the late Herman “Chet” and Mary (Teuber) Lewandowski in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

He entered the US Marine Corp on March 31, 1975 and was honorably discharged on April 26, 1981.

Michael enjoyed fantasy sports, listening to music, was an avid beer can collector and loved cats.

Michael was a kind and gentle soul and will be deeply missed by his family.

Michael is survived by his siblings: Jean (Kirk) Blaisdell, Gary (Joyce) Lewandowski, Chester (Patricia) Lewandowski, Ryan Lewandowski, Bret Lewandowski and Chad (Dana Padjen) Lewandowski; his mom, Harriett Pauley; his stepfather, David Pauley; his stepbrother, David (Breann) Pauley Jr.; his stepsister, Melissa (John) Schneider; his stepmother, Susan Lewandowski; his stepbrother, Richard Stiles; his stepsister, Laurie Stiles; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by two siblings in infancy.

Private Family Services will be held.

Bruch Funeral Home