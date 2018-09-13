Subscribe for 17¢ / day

November 20, 1943 – September 6, 2018

RACINE – Michael Joel Jaber, age 74, passed away peacefully at Ascension-All Saints Hospital and was born into Eternal Life on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

A service of remembrance, with military honors, will be held on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 12:00 noon at the chapel of Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (21731 Spring Street in Union Grove). In memory of the compassionate care & support given to Mike & Marie in their time of need, memorials to the Wisconsin Veterans Home – Boland Hall or to the Senior Companion Program of Racine have been suggested.

“To my beloved wife, Marie, who will live with me in Heaven for Eternity in Peace. Love, Michael” (written by Mike on the inside cover of the Bible he presented to Marie shortly after their wedding)

