Michael James Wray

July 16, 1954 – Oct. 30, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT — Michael James Wray, 68, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

A celebration of Michael’s life and homegoing will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 10:30 a.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Pastor Chester Jackson officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Full Military Honors will follow the service. Burial will take place on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary and a link to the live stream of the service.

