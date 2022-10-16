Michael James Fidler

Oct. 26, 1956 – Oct. 11, 2022
MOUNT PLEASANT — Michael Fidler, age 65, passed away at Froedtert Hospital – Milwaukee on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Mike was born in Racine to the late James and Joan (nee: Lenz) Fidler. On December 8, 1979, he was united in marriage with Teresa Amezquita. Mike was employed over 30 years at SC Johnson, retiring in 2018. Mike was a car “buff” in every sense of the word. He was the proud owner of many vintage makes and models, and he tinkered with and maintained each and every car. Mike enjoyed playing golf, watching football and was a fan of the Green Bay Packers. His favorite thing to do was spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.
Mike is survived by his wife, Teresa; son, Jeremy (Rachel) Fidler; grandsons: Henry and Samuel Fidler; and their mother, Kate Dykstra; brother, Jeff (Annie) Fidler; sister, Terri (Mark) Bending; brother-in-law, Rafael Garcia; sisters-in-law: Carmen (Felix) Garcia and Mercedes Amezquita; cousin, Debbie Prudhom; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Piadad Garcia; father-in-law, Mariano Amezquita; brothers-in-law: Jesus Felix, Humberto and Antonio Amezquita.
Services for Mike will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 3:30 PM—5:00 PM. Private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
