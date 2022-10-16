Michael James Fidler

Mike was born in Racine to the late James and Joan (nee: Lenz) Fidler. On December 8, 1979, he was united in marriage with Teresa Amezquita. Mike was employed over 30 years at SC Johnson, retiring in 2018. Mike was a car “buff” in every sense of the word. He was the proud owner of many vintage makes and models, and he tinkered with and maintained each and every car. Mike enjoyed playing golf, watching football and was a fan of the Green Bay Packers. His favorite thing to do was spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.