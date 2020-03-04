Michael J. Tank
Michael J. Tank

Michael J. Tank

RACINE—Michael James Tank, aka “Tank” passed away on Jan 30th at the age of 69.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, March 7, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A service with military honors will follow at 12:00 p.m.

Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

