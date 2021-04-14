Michael J. Stanke

June 5, 1956—April 7, 2021
RACINE—Michael John Stanke, age 64, passed away unexpectedly as the result of an automobile accident on Wednesday evening, April 7, 2021.
The oldest of six children, Michael was born in Racine on June 5, 1956 to Karl and Doris (nee Zilke) Stanke. A graduate of Racine Lutheran High School, Mike went on to follow in his father’s footsteps by completing a Tool and Die making program with Gateway Technical College. With a profound work ethic, he was employed by Twin Disc from 1976-1986, Jacobsen Manufacturing from 1986-2001, and Nielsen Machine Company, from 2001 until the present.
Mike was a proud and active member of Spring Street Church of Christ where he volunteered as a worship leader in song and prayer. He was also a member of Racine Instinctive Bowmen and MGV Harmonia German Men’s Chorus. His other interests included archery, woodworking, his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and helping his family and friends with his chainsaw. Mike also took great pleasure in attending his grandchildren’s activities and sports, and could be found relaxing at the end of a busy day with a fine cigar. Mike will be remembered forever for his constant willingness to help anyone in need and always thinking of others instead of himself.
Surviving are his mother, Doris Stanke; twin sisters: Kathy (Jerry) Rubatt and Anne (Cole) Warner; brothers: Paul Stanke and John (Hollie) Stanke; step-children, Michelle (Brian) Kijek and Christopher Hall; step-grandchildren: Mikayla Stackman, Abigail Hall and Alex Jambretz; nieces and nephews: Joshua (Kelsey) Rubatt, Rachel (Scott Gorham) Rubatt, Bryan (Julie) Koch, Daniel (Madi Marsh) Koch, Mitchell Koch, Seth Warner, Krista (Justin Bernau) Coey and Kiki (David) King; grand-nieces and nephews: Brielle and Emmalynn Rubatt, Spurgeon Koch and Sutton Bernau; many other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
Mike was greeted in Heaven by his father, Karl Stanke (who passed away in 2013) and brother, William “Billy” Stanke (who passed away in an automobile accident in 1980).
Services celebrating Mike’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. In memory of Michael we ask that you offer a kind deed to someone in need.
A public heartfelt note of thanks to those first responders, neighbors and especially innocent bystander, Jamal Hayes, who stopped to help Mike after witnessing the accident. Jamal bravely assisted Michael in his overturned vehicle and stayed with him in his final moments. It comforts our family more than you will ever know, that you were with him so that he was not alone. Jamal — you are truly a hero and did exactly what Mike would have done if he had seen someone in trouble. May God bless you for trying everything in your power to help Michael.
