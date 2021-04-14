Michael J. Stanke

Services celebrating Mike’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. In memory of Michael we ask that you offer a kind deed to someone in need.

A public heartfelt note of thanks to those first responders, neighbors and especially innocent bystander, Jamal Hayes, who stopped to help Mike after witnessing the accident. Jamal bravely assisted Michael in his overturned vehicle and stayed with him in his final moments. It comforts our family more than you will ever know, that you were with him so that he was not alone. Jamal — you are truly a hero and did exactly what Mike would have done if he had seen someone in trouble. May God bless you for trying everything in your power to help Michael.