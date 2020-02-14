Michael J. Pease
December 18, 1953—February 11, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT—Michael Pease died on Feb. 11. In his own words “I had a good life and a good wife”, Jody. They were married for 43 years. His son Max (Brittany) and his dog Gus will miss him very much as well as a multitude of family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Feb. 15 at Living Faith Church West Campus, 8700 Durand Ave. Suite 400, Sturtevant, WI 53177 at 6 p.m. Family will greet guests from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.

