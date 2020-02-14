Michael J. Pease

December 18, 1953—February 11, 2020
MOUNT PLEASANT—Michael Pease died on Feb. 11. In his own words “I had a good life and a good wife”, Jody. They were married for 43 years. His son Max (Brittany) and his dog Gus will miss him very much as well as a multitude of family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Feb. 15 at Living Faith Church West Campus, 8700 Durand Ave. Suite 400, Sturtevant, WI 53177 at 6 p.m. Family will greet guests from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Sunset Options Funerals & Cremations
Oak Creek, WI
414-892-4126
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.