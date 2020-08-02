You have permission to edit this article.
Michael J. Kunda, Sr.
Michael J. Kunda, Sr.

1934 – 2020

Michael J. Kunda Sr. passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 at the age of 85. Private family services will be held. To view full notice, please visit www.cremationsocietyofmilwaukee.com.

