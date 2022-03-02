Sept. 4, 1954—Feb. 25, 2022

RACINE, WI—Michael J. Karwowski, age 67, passed away February 25, 2022 at home. He was born September 4, 1954 son of the late Chester and Harriet (nee Barela) Karwowski.

On March 5, 1988 he was united in marriage to Julie A. McDonald. He loved music and honed his guitar skills following his retirement from Case NH in 2014. Above all he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.

Michael will be dearly missed by his wife of 34 years Julie; three children: Michael (Janelle), Ryan (Samantha), Elizabeth; two grandchildren: Elliott and Lennox Karwowski; brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday March 4, 2022, 12:00 p.m., with Thomas Hinsman officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary.

