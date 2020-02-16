Michael J. Iselin

June 14, 1954 - February 2, 2020

RACINE - Michael Joseph Iselin, "Mike" "Ice", age 65, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, following a ten year battle with Primary Amyloidosis. Mike was born in Corona, CA, June 14, 1954, son of Richard and Marilyn Iselin.

Mike graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1972” and earned a Bachelors Degree in Business from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire. It was during college that he met his future wife, Kathie Tondreau and they were united in marriage August 28, 1976 in Mequon, WI. Mike was a partner with Berkley Iselin and Lotz S.C. working as a CPA and Investment Broker until he retired in June 2016. He enjoyed golfing, biking, fishing, playing softball, watching the Packers and Brewers, as well as spending time at the lake in northern Wisconsin and getting together with friends and family. He will be dearly missed.

Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Kathie; his beloved son, Brian Iselin of Red Lodge, MT; his mother, Marilyn Iselin of Racine; brothers, John (Pam) Iselin, Steve (Tami) Iselin, Rick (DeDe) Iselin; sister-in-law, Diane (Dan) Henderson, brother-in-law, Mike Flohr; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard, his son Daniel, and his mother-in-law, Trudy Tondreau.

