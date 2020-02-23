Michael J. Iselin
Michael J. Iselin

Michael J. Iselin

June 14, 1954 – February 2, 2020

RACINE – Michael Joseph Iselin, “Mike” “Ice”, age 65, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, following a ten year battle with Primary Amyloidosis.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be at RACINE BIBLE CHURCH, 12505 Spring St. Sturtevant, WI on Thursday, February 27th, from 4-7 p.m. and Friday, February 28th from 2-3 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28th at 3 p.m. also at Racine Bible Church, with Pastor Kevin Korb officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MATC Daniel Iselin Scholarship Fund or Hospice Alliance have been suggested.

